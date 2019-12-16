Monday, 16 December 2019
UN To Establish African University for Peace In Benue
United Nations (UN) University For Global Peace has selected Benue State for the establishment of the first African University for Peace to further boost peace initiative of Governor Samuel Ortom.
Royal Ambassador General of the UN University for Global Peace, His Royal Highness, Dr. Valentine Sunday Abat disclosed this, yesterday, at a press conference in Makurdi.
The ambassador explained that when established, the university will prepare leaders in the country in peace building and tackling day-to-day challenges.
He said it is UN’s belief that, if there is no peace, there would be no progress, or development.
He said: “We believe that if the university is established here, it will go a long way to train our leaders in building peace. Most people go into leadership without having even the basic knowledge of managing adminstrative issues confronting them. So, establishing such a university will go a long way to train our leaders on peace building and everything concerning leadership.”
According to him, the essence of establishing the University in the state is in recognition of governor Ortom efforts in peace building. He further stated that the University has also invited the Russell’s Hall group to partner with Benue State government in building economic infrastructure.
