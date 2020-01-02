Payment Of Workers Salaries My Priority – Gov. Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has assured Benue workers that payment of their wages will continue to be a priority of his administration as it sources funds to clear outstanding salaries.
Ortom, who disclosed this in his New Year Message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akaseon Tuesday, said he had already set up a committee to discuss with labour unions on the issue of N30,000 minimum wage.
The governor added that he will not relent in his resolve to make Benue a safer place.
“Let me reassure our people that we will not relent in our resolve to make Benue a safer place and create a better environment for businesses to thrive so as to encourage more investors to come to the state,” the statement quoted the governor.
He also advised indigenous entrepreneurs in the State of the existing opportunities such as the partnership the State has with the Bank of Industry, to give loans at only 5% interest rate.
