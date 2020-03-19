Thursday, 19 March 2020
COVID-19 : Benue Closes Schools Indefinitely
The Benue State Government on Thursday directed that all schools in the state be closed indefinitely from March 27.
Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, Benue State Commissioner for Education, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, said the government would not treat the pandemic with levity.
Ityavyar added that the State Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism would address the press on the issue of churches and Mosques in the state soon.
“Coronavirus is a serious pandemic, we are not treating it with kids gloves.
“In order to prevent any unfortunate incident, the State Executive Council has decided to close all schools from primary to tertiary institutions.
“Those who have examinations should hurry up and complete before March 27 as students will be on holidays till further notice.
“The closure will affect both private and public schools,” Ityavyar said.
Also speaking to journalists, Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Sunday Ongbabor said Benue has established an isolation centre at the State University Teaching Hospital in Makurdi.
He said surveillance against Coronavirus had been stepped up and advised the people to avoid shaking of hands and observe personal hygiene such as frequently washing their hands with soap.
Earlier, Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Hon. Ngunan Addingi also informed newsmen that the ministry plans to embark on sensitization of the people at markets, parks and other public places on the danger posed by Coronavirus and the preventive measures they should adopt.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment